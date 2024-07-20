GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aashiq Abu wraps up shoot for ‘Rifle Club’, starring Anurag Kashyap

‘Rifle Club’ is scripted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Pothan and Sharaf-Suhas

Published - July 20, 2024 02:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The team of ‘Rifle Club’.

The team of ‘Rifle Club’. | Photo Credit: aashiqabu/Instagram

Director Aashiq Abu has completed filming for Rifle Club. The film stars Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, and Vani Viswanath. The film went on floors in March this year. Rifle Club is produced by OPM Cinemas.

Anurag Kashyap roped in as villain for Aashiq Abu’s next

“That’s a wrap. Grateful for an amazing team and unforgettable moments,” wrote Aashiq Abu on Instagram, thanking his team members. The film’s shoot was wrapped up on July 19.

Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Pothan and Sharaf-Suhas have written the script of Rifle Club. Other actors in the movie are Darshana Rajendran, Win C, Hanumankind, The Baby Jean, Vishnu Agasthya, Surabhi Lakshmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Vijayaraghavan and Unimaya Prasad.

ALSO READ:Director Aashiq Abu talks about ‘Neelavelicham’, the remake of ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’

Rex Vijayan is the music composer while Aashiq has also done the cinematography. Ajayan Challissery of Manjummel Boys fame has done the production design.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.