Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in David Mackenzie’s heist thriller ‘Fuze’

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all set to play his next role in David Mackenzie’s heist thriller “Fuze,” which Anton will launch at the European Film Market in Berlin this month, as per Variety.

Taylor-Johnson reunites with ‘Hell or High Water’ director Mackenzie, who he previously worked with in 2018’s “Outlaw King.”

According to the film’s plot, ‘Fuze’ “opens on the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation: the perfect cover for a heist.”

Taylor-Johnson's upcoming projects include the lead part in Marvel's "Kraven and the Hunter" which will be released in August, "The Fall Guy" starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and Robert Eggers' highly anticipated "Nosferatu."

