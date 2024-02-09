ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in David Mackenzie’s heist thriller ‘Fuze’

February 09, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

Taylor-Johnson reunites with ‘Hell or High Water’ director Mackenzie, who he previously worked with in 2018’s ‘Outlaw King’

ANI

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all set to play his next role in David Mackenzie’s heist thriller “Fuze,” which Anton will launch at the European Film Market in Berlin this month, as per Variety.

Taylor-Johnson reunites with ‘Hell or High Water’ director Mackenzie, who he previously worked with in 2018’s “Outlaw King.”

According to the film’s plot, ‘Fuze’ “opens on the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation: the perfect cover for a heist.”

Taylor-Johnson's upcoming projects include the lead part in Marvel's "Kraven and the Hunter" which will be released in August, "The Fall Guy" starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and Robert Eggers' highly anticipated "Nosferatu."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US