ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins the cast of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu

March 04, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The film’s cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe

The Hindu Bureau

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Hollywood actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe in Focus Features’ Nosferatu, written and directed by filmmaker Robert Eggers. Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson also are joining the star-studded cast. 

The new reimagining will focus on the obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire. Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing the film which is currently in production in Prague. 

Meanwhile, Taylor-Johnson next will be seen starring as the titular superhero in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter. The actor recently wrapped production for The Fall Guy which will see him reuniting with his Bullt Train director David Leitch. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US