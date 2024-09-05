Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy board Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘Blood on Snow’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga are teaming up for Blood on Snow, a crime-thriller adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel. The highly anticipated film is expected to generate major buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Set in 1970s Oslo, Blood on Snow follows a deadly gang rivalry between two leaders—Hoffman and the Fisherman, played by Hardy. Taylor-Johnson stars as Olav, Hoffman’s hitman, who grapples with moral dilemmas after being ordered to kill Hoffman’s wife. Instead of carrying out the murder, Olav devises a plan that turns him into a target, forcing him to navigate a treacherous gang war.

Nesbø, the Norwegian author behind several hit crime novels, co-wrote the screenplay with revisions by Ben Power. Filming is set to begin later this year. Hardy, along with Dean Baker, will produce through their Hardy Son & Baker banner, with Fukunaga, Nesbø, and others also attached as producers.

The project boasts a strong production team, including Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer under Department M, which will finance the film. With Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance and Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter on the horizon, Blood on Snow is positioned to be one of the most talked-about films in development by the two stars.