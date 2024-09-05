GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy board Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘Blood on Snow’

The film is adpated from the novel by Jo Nesbø, the Norwegian author behind several hit crime novels

Published - September 05, 2024 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer/THG

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga are teaming up for Blood on Snow, a crime-thriller adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel. The highly anticipated film is expected to generate major buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Mahershala Ali and Tom Hardy to star in crime thriller ‘77 Blackout’ from Cary Joji Fukunaga

Set in 1970s Oslo, Blood on Snow follows a deadly gang rivalry between two leaders—Hoffman and the Fisherman, played by Hardy. Taylor-Johnson stars as Olav, Hoffman’s hitman, who grapples with moral dilemmas after being ordered to kill Hoffman’s wife. Instead of carrying out the murder, Olav devises a plan that turns him into a target, forcing him to navigate a treacherous gang war.

Nesbø, the Norwegian author behind several hit crime novels, co-wrote the screenplay with revisions by Ben Power. Filming is set to begin later this year. Hardy, along with Dean Baker, will produce through their Hardy Son & Baker banner, with Fukunaga, Nesbø, and others also attached as producers.

‘Kraven the Hunter’ trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s ruthless vigilante faces off against The Rhino

The project boasts a strong production team, including Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer under Department M, which will finance the film. With Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance and Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter on the horizon, Blood on Snow is positioned to be one of the most talked-about films in development by the two stars.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:49 pm IST

