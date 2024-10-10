GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aaron Pierre set to star as John Stewart in HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Pierre's selection for the role comes after an extensive casting process, during which he emerged as a leading candidate alongside fellow actor, Stephen James

Updated - October 10, 2024 01:19 pm IST

ANI
Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Aaron Pierre has been chosen to portray John Stewart in HBO's much-anticipated series, Lanterns. Pierre, known for his role in Rebel Ridge, will share the screen with Hal Jordan, a character for which actor Kyle Chandler is reportedly finalizing negotiations, as per Deadline.

‘Rebel Ridge’ movie review: Jeremy Saulnier’s tense, slow-burn thriller packs a quiet punch

Pierre's selection for the role comes after an extensive casting process, during which he emerged as a leading candidate alongside fellow actor, Stephen James. The final stages of this search highlighted Pierre's standout performance

Lanterns, which is produced in collaboration with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios, follows the story of rookie Lantern John Stewart and veteran Lantern Hal Jordan.Together, they find themselves embroiled in a chilling mystery set on Earth, investigating a murder that occurs in the heart of America.

The eight-episode series will be helmed by Chris Mundy, known for his work on Ozark, who will also serve as showrunner. Acclaimed writer Damon Lindelof of Watchmen fame and comic book writer Tom King are collaborating on the project as co-writers and executive producers. James Hawes is set to direct the first two episodes and will also take on an executive producer role.

Kyle Chandler circles role of Hal Jordan in HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre has recently gained prominence for leading the cast of Rebel Ridge. Additionally, he is set to lend his voice to the character of Mufasa in Barry Jenkins' animated prequel to The Lion King. Pierre is also currently filming for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and has recently portrayed Malcolm X in National Geographic's series Genius: MLK/X.

Published - October 10, 2024 01:18 pm IST

