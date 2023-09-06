ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Paul says that he “doesn’t get a piece” of residuals from Netflix for ‘Breaking Bad’

September 06, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated September 07, 2023 04:03 pm IST

The Emmy winning actor Aaron Paul made the comments at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally

The Hindu Bureau

Aaron Paul (left) and Bryan Cranston, cast members of the television series ‘Breaking Bad’, walk on a picket line outside Sony Pictures studios on Tuesday | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Aaron Paul has said that he is not seeing any money from Netflix when it comes to Breaking Bad residuals. The Emmy winner made the comments to Entertainment Tonight Canada at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally, Variety reported.

In the all five seasons of the acclaimed AMC drama series, Paul starred opposite Bryan Cranston. Netflix is said to have boosted the show’s popularity by streaming the first three seasons while the fourth season began airing on AMC. Later on, Breaking Bad became a Netflix fixture.

ALSO READ
‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors

While striking alongside former co-stars Cranston and Jesse Plemons, Paul told the publication that “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me.”

“Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves,” Paul said further. “And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US