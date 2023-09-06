Aaron Paul says that he “doesn’t get a piece” of residuals from Netflix for ‘Breaking Bad’

September 06, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated September 07, 2023 04:03 pm IST

Actor Aaron Paul has said that he is not seeing any money from Netflix when it comes to Breaking Bad residuals. The Emmy winner made the comments to Entertainment Tonight Canada at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally, Variety reported.

In the all five seasons of the acclaimed AMC drama series, Paul starred opposite Bryan Cranston. Netflix is said to have boosted the show’s popularity by streaming the first three seasons while the fourth season began airing on AMC. Later on, Breaking Bad became a Netflix fixture.

While striking alongside former co-stars Cranston and Jesse Plemons, Paul told the publication that “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me.”

“Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves,” Paul said further. “And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”