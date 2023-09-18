ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aankh Micholi’, starring Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani, gets release date

September 18, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the family entertainer revolves around an Indian wedding and highlights the antics of two mismatched families

ANI

A poster of ‘Aankh Micholi’

Oh My God! director Umesh Shukla is back with his new project titled Aankh Micholi, which is releasing on October 27.

The family entertainer revolves around an Indian wedding, and highlights the antics of two mismatched families and their ridiculous acts, taking you on a journey of comedy, drama, and emotions.

The film features Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

While briefing about the film, the director said, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.”

The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The film is written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.

