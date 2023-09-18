HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Aankh Micholi’, starring Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani, gets release date

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the family entertainer revolves around an Indian wedding and highlights the antics of two mismatched families

September 18, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

ANI
A poster of ‘Aankh Micholi’

A poster of ‘Aankh Micholi’

Oh My God! director Umesh Shukla is back with his new project titled Aankh Micholi, which is releasing on October 27.

ALSO READ
‘Lust Stories 2’ movie review: A lacklustre anthology, with one stunner

The family entertainer revolves around an Indian wedding, and highlights the antics of two mismatched families and their ridiculous acts, taking you on a journey of comedy, drama, and emotions.

The film features Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

While briefing about the film, the director said, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.”

ALSO READ
‘OMG 2’ movie review: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi have a talk with society

The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The film is written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.