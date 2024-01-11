GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ties the knot to Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, before moving to Udaipur for the celebrations

January 11, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

ANI
 Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare

 Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare

After solemnizing their relationship via a registered marriage, actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has tied the knot with her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare in a traditional Christian ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The wedding on Wednesday was an intimate function attended by family members and close friends. Several pictures and videos of the couple's Christian wedding have gone viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Ira and Nupur radiated joy as the couple could be seen walking down the aisle, and their friends and family members could be heard rooting for them. Ira looked beautiful as she opted for a white gown for her intimate wedding ceremony, while Nupur looked handsome in a beige suit.In other clips, the newlywed couple is seen dancing on stage.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3. Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue. After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan, and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

