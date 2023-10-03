Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947'

October 03, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced his next production venture Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol and to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The superstar confirmed the project in a statement posted on his banner Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) official page on X.

Khan said he and his team at AKP are looking forward to collaborate with Deol and Santoshi. The project will mark the maiden collaboration between the two actors, who have previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects.

While Deol has starred in Santoshi's blockbuster hits such as Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini, Khan has worked with the filmmaker in the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

