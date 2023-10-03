ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947'

October 03, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

The project will mark the maiden collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan, who have previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects

PTI

Sunny Deol (left), Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan | Photo Credit: Twitter

Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced his next production venture Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol and to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The superstar confirmed the project in a statement posted on his banner Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) official page on X.

ALSO READ
‘Gadar 2’ movie review: Sunny Deol is superb in this middling sequel

Khan said he and his team at AKP are looking forward to collaborate with Deol and Santoshi. The project will mark the maiden collaboration between the two actors, who have previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects.

While Deol has starred in Santoshi's blockbuster hits such as Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini, Khan has worked with the filmmaker in the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US