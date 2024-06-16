GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ wraps up shoot

‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ also produced by Aamir under his banner Aamir Khan Productions banner, also features Genelia Deshmukh

Published - June 16, 2024 03:20 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at the National conclave ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’ at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on 26/04/2023

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at the National conclave ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’ at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on 26/04/2023 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma/The Hindu and @rs.prasanna/Instagram

Director RS Prasanna has announced that the filming on Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, is finished.

On Saturday, Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame shared the update on his Instagram Story which featured a picture of a cake with the film’s title with the caption “It’s a wrap”.

In a separate Instagram Story, the filmmaker praised Khan for being a “terrific leader” and “protector”.

“From watching Lagaan on screen and picking up my jaw from the floor. To standing next to, learning from, admiring and working with THE Aamir Sir. God has been extremely kind and generous. So so much to learn from sir on so many fronts.

Darsheel Safary hints at reuniting with Aamir Khan 16 years after ‘Taare Zameen Par’
Images shared by Prasanna on Instagram Story

Images shared by Prasanna on Instagram Story | Photo Credit: @rs.prasanna/Instagram

“But above all... How to be an amazing human being... Full of love, passion, absolute humility... Unending curiosity and learning zeal... A terrific leader, an extraordinary creative culture builder... Constantly empowering those around him... Extremely trusting... And a protector,” Prasanna wrote in his post.

Sitaare Zameen Par, also produced by Aamir under his Aamir Khan Productions banner, also features Genelia Deshmukh.

“What an absolute delight of a human. You are a treasure my friend,” the director wrote alongside his photo with Genelia  on his Instagram Story.

For the love of acting
Prasanna with Genelia

Prasanna with Genelia | Photo Credit: @rs.prasanna/Instagram

Sitaare Zameen Par will also mark Aamir’s return to the silver screen after 2022’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, Aamir co-produced Laapataa Ladies with its director and his former wife Kiran Rao. His next production is Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

