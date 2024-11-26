Aamir Khan says he nearly retired during COVID-19 pandemic

Indian superstar Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing actors, revealed that he was on the brink of retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic, until his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, persuaded him to reconsider. Aamir, 59, is currently in the United States promoting Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies), India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming Academy Awards. Co-produced by Aamir and Rao, the film is directed by Rao herself.

In an interview with Reuters, Aamir shared that his decision to retire left his family stunned. “I felt that I hadn’t given enough time or attention to my relationships. That realization made me feel really guilty, and I kind of had a breakdown,” he explained.

Rao’s words ultimately convinced him to stay in the industry. “She said, ‘If you’re leaving films, you’re leaving everything — you’re leaving us.’ I was taken aback by that. But I’m glad I changed my mind and came back,” Khan said.

Aamir, whose last film was the 2022 Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, is known for producing and acting in some of Bollywood’s most iconic blockbusters. He is part of the legendary Khan trio alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have ruled Indian cinema for over three decades.

On the surface, Lost Ladies is a comedy about two heavily veiled brides accidentally swapped during a train ride. However, it delves into deeper issues such as corruption and entrenched patriarchy.

“Humor and satire are, I think, the best ways to openly discuss unpleasant or difficult issues. Patriarchy is deeply entrenched, and satire helps us address it,” said Rao.