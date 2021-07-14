Aamir Khan refutes claims that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ crew littered Ladakh set

Last week, a Twitter user shared video clips from Ladakh, alleging that the crew of the film had shot a sequence at the place, but left without cleaning the area afterwards

Aamir Khan’s production house on Tuesday dismissed claims that the crew of its upcoming movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha”, polluted a shooting location in Ladakh.

Khan is currently filming for the Advait Chandan-directorial in the union territory.

Last week, a Twitter user shared video clips from Wakha village, Ladakh, alleging that the crew of the 56-year-old actor’s film had shot a sequence at the place but left without cleaning the area afterwards.

The video showed used water bottles scattered across the location, which the user claimed was the filming area.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the team denied the allegation and wrote that the filming locations are open to be verified by the authorities.

“We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like,” the note read.

In the statement, the production house stressed that its team follows “strict protocols” for cleanliness in and around the shooting spaces.

“We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location.

“At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it,” the statement read.

Also starring Kareen Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster “Forrest Gump”.