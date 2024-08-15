Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh attend premiere of musical ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela’

From Aamir Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, several members of the Indian film industry on Wednesday evening marked presence at the premiere of musical Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Before entering the venue, B-town stars happily posed for shutterbugs.

Janhvi came to the premiere wearing a red saree. She elevated her look with exquisite jewellery. Her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor also attended the premiere of the musical. He also opted for an ethnic look. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was all smiles. Decked up in a black saree with red border, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, too, came for the premiere.

Genelia was accompanied by her husband Riteish and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. They were twinning in black. Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha were also spotted at the premiere. Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15 to September 1, 2024. With over 100 performers, the mega theatrical has been written by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Indian film personality Shruti Sharma.

Live-singing by actors, a soundtrack by Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar, and costumes designed by Neeta Lulla come together to narrate the story of Shri Krishna's life and adventures from Vraj to Mewar, and from Mathura to Dwarka.

The musical captures Shri Krishna's multifaceted persona, highlighting his playfulness, courage, and profound philosophies, as per the information on the NMACC site.