Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh attend premiere of musical ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela’

The premiere of ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela’, premiered at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

Published - August 15, 2024 01:36 pm IST

ANI
A file picture of Janhvi Kapoor at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s blessing ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

A file picture of Janhvi Kapoor at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s blessing ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

From Aamir Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, several members of the Indian film industry on Wednesday evening marked presence at the premiere of musical Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Before entering the venue, B-town stars happily posed for shutterbugs.

‘Ulajh’ movie review: Janhvi Kapoor is caught in an inept thriller

Janhvi came to the premiere wearing a red saree. She elevated her look with exquisite jewellery. Her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor also attended the premiere of the musical. He also opted for an ethnic look. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was all smiles. Decked up in a black saree with red border, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, too, came for the premiere.

Genelia was accompanied by her husband Riteish and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. They were twinning in black. Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha were also spotted at the premiere. Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15 to September 1, 2024. With over 100 performers, the mega theatrical has been written by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Indian film personality Shruti Sharma.

Live-singing by actors, a soundtrack by Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar, and costumes designed by Neeta Lulla come together to narrate the story of Shri Krishna's life and adventures from Vraj to Mewar, and from Mathura to Dwarka.

ALSO READ:Deepfake video of Aamir Khan promoting a political party goes viral; Mumbai Police register FIR

The musical captures Shri Krishna's multifaceted persona, highlighting his playfulness, courage, and profound philosophies, as per the information on the NMACC site.

