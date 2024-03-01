March 01, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and actors Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar on Friday arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Aamir was seen posing before the lensmen at the airport. The Dhoom 3 actor wore a white jacket paired with red baggy hippie harem pants. He completed his look with a black cap.

Akshay, on the other hand, kept it casual as he wore a black t-shirt paired with black pants. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant. Who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations. Eminent personalities like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others, graced the mega event.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it.

"While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."