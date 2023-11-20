HamberMenu
'Aam Aadmi Family' season 4 announced, to stream from this date

The show will continue to bring to life the everyday adventures and misadventures of the endearing Sharma family

November 20, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Aam Aadmi Family’ season 4

A still from ‘Aam Aadmi Family’ season 4 | Photo Credit: @TheTimeliners/YouTube

Makers of the drama series Aam Aadmi Family on Monday announced the fourth season of the show. Continuing from where it left off in the previous season, the series promises another season full of wholesome entertainment, featuring Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, Gunjan Malhotra, and Chandan Anand.

Directed by Himali Shah, season 4 is set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform ZEE5 on November 24. The show will continue to bring to life the everyday adventures and misadventures of the endearing Sharma family.

Talking about the upcoming season, director Himali Shah said, "This season talks about how a family copes with the loss of a loved one. It's a familiar situation, but less talked about. It's the second inning for Mummy and Papa, while Bobby is trying to find his calling, career-wise. Sonu is dealing with long-distance marriage. It's the coming together of the entire family, despite their own problems. A big thank you to Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, Apoorv Singh Karki and ZEE5 for their guidance and partnership".

Actor Brijendra Kala said, "Being a part of Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 has been an incredible journey. The series is a beautiful portrayal of the simple yet profound moments of a typical Indian family. It's a joy to be a part of a show that brings humour, emotions, and life's valuable lessons to the forefront. The talented cast and crew have put their heart and soul into this season, and I can't wait for the viewers to join us on this heartwarming ride."

Actor Lubna Salim said, "Working on Aam Aadmi Family has been a truly heartwarming experience. This show has a special place in my heart as it beautifully captures the essence of middle-class Indian families. The journey of my character throughout the seasons as a mother and a wife is so relatable and filled with laughter and love. In Season 4, Mrs. Sharma explores a new side of herself that she had long forgotten, so I'm excited for viewers to watch this season and be a part of the Sharma family's everyday adventures, which mirror the essence of countless households across India."

Watch the trailer here:

