A24 to release Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh’s ‘We Live in Time’ in North America

May 13, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Independent house A24 has snapped up the North American theatrical distribution rights of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer romance, We Live in Time, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by John Crowley ( Brooklyn, The Goldfinch), We Live in Time is being shot in London. The film is co-produced by StudioCanal, SunnyMarch and Film4. The screenplay is written by Nick Payne.

Crowley had directed Garfield in his 2007 breakout Boy A.

Earlier this year, Garfield and Pugh presented an award together at the 95th Academy Awards. Garfield was last seen in Tick, Tick... Boom! and Under the Banner of Heaven, besides an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Pugh portrays Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two.