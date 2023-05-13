ADVERTISEMENT

A24 to release Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh’s ‘We Live in Time’ in North America

May 13, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne, the romance is currently filming in London

The Hindu Bureau

Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh

Independent house A24 has snapped up the North American theatrical distribution rights of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer romance, We Live in Time, reported Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ
Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Sebastian Lelio's 'Voyagers'

Directed by John Crowley ( Brooklyn, The Goldfinch), We Live in Time is being shot in London. The film is co-produced by StudioCanal, SunnyMarch and Film4. The screenplay is written by Nick Payne.

Crowley had directed Garfield in his 2007 breakout Boy A.

ALSO READ
‘Dune: Part Two’ teaser: Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh set to spice up Arrakis

Earlier this year, Garfield and Pugh presented an award together at the 95th Academy Awards. Garfield was last seen in Tick, Tick... Boom! and Under the Banner of Heaven, besides an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pugh portrays Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US