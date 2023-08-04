HamberMenu
A24 debuts trailer of their first-ever musical feature

A musical black comedy, the film directed by Larry Charles will open the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival

August 04, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dicks: The Musical’

A still from ‘Dicks: The Musical’

Hollywood independent studio A24 has debuted a trailer for their first-ever musical, which will open the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Titled Dicks: The Musical, the film is directed by Larry Charles (Borat) and features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

It is adapted by comedic duo Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson from their off-Broadway musical F***ing Identical Twins.

Sharp and Jackson also star in the film, playing two business rivals who realize they are identical twins and decide to swap places to reunite their divorced parents.

Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang are also in the cast.

Dicks: The Musical will release on September 29 in theatres.

