A24 and Kojima Productions to adapt live-action ‘Death Stranding’ movie

December 15, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The video game was released in 2019, and in November 2022, it amassed a player count of more than 10 million

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the video game ‘Death Stranding’. | Photo Credit: IMDB

A24 and Kojima Productions announced that they are teaming up to produce a live-action Death Stranding film. The video game was released in 2019, and in November 2022, it amassed a player count of more than 10 million, according to Games Industry.biz.

In an official announcement, the Japanese video game director, Hideo Kojima said, “A24 was born into this world about ten years ago; their presence is singular within the industry; they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative.”

“I have been attracted to their creations, and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together.”

While the film is underway, the game’s sequel was announced in December, 2022.

