‘A1’ movie review: Santhanam destroys every woke mind with a barrage of regressive tropes

It’s a fascinating exercise to study the conceit of an average Tamil movie, for it explicitly spells out the problematic mindset of an average movie goer. In A1, the hero plots to murder his girlfriend’s father; the heroine forcefully kisses the hero without his consent, the hero tries to intimidate his girlfriend’s fiance with private videos of her — all these are received with hoots and whistles. Debutant director Johnson presents a skewed and extremely problematic worldview through A1. It’s equally fascinating how Tamil cinema has been shamelessly milking the lower-caste-guy-falls-in-love-with-upper-caste-girl template, which has rightfully become a sub-genre of its own. Here, the roles are played by Divya (Tara Alisha Berry, whose eyeliner does more acting than her) and Saravanan (Santhanam, who, clearly, doesn’t seem to care about the reviews of his past films).

Divya, an upper-caste girl, idolises her aunty Subalakshmi (Shobana from Thalapathi). Like her aunt, she wants to fall for a “manly guy”, but also hopes that he’s a Brahmin. Enter Saravanan, in a slow-mo shot with a naamam smeared on his forehead. Convinced that he’s a Brahmin, Divya proposes and Saravanan rejects. She tries to persuade him — a refreshing gender role reversal for the first time — to fall in love with her, and does everything that Tamil cinema heroes are known for. She even offers to take him in as a house husband. Divya works in an IT firm, but her intellect suggests otherwise. Trust me, it only gets better. When Saravanan asks if she’s a “loosu ponnu” —Tamil cinema’s oldest trope — she forcefully kisses him.

A1 Cast: Santhanam, Tara Alisha Berry, MS Bhaskar, Rajendran and Yatin Karyekar

Director: Johnson K

Storyline: Saravanan is a local guy (In Kollywood, it’s someone who is from a socially-backward community), who wants to marry Divya, an upper-caste girl. He tries to win over his girlfriend’s father in the least entertaining fashion

I sensed a mild dizziness, and wondered if loosu ponnu characters are written with expertise or they just handpick actresses who... fit the bill. I wondered what those who succumbed to the Kabir Singh #wokewave, would make of this scene. Soon, Divya comes face to face with the truth: that Saravanan is not a Brahmin, but a ‘Mr Local’, who would be rejected by her orthodox father Anantharaman. The dad’s character description? Social activist. LOL. Actor Yatin Karyekar plays Divya’s father. Judging by the brief given to his character, it looks as if he was far more comfortable in his vegetative state, playing Anand in Vasool Raja MBBS!

The problem lies not in writing characters belonging to two different worlds or two different communities. It is about the treatment given to their characters, and director Johnson does grave injustice with his stereotypical depiction of the two worlds. Google tells me that the abbreviation for A1 is ‘Accused No 1’. Surely, this film needs to be accused of sending us into depression.