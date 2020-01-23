Movies

A ‘Witcher’ anime in the works after success of Netflix show

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’  

more-in

Titled ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’, streaming giant has brought on Korean animation house Studio Mir for the new series

After Netflix’s live-action Witcher series released to great success, the platform has now ordered a anime film on the same franchise from iconic Korean animation house Studio Mir. The streaming site announced recently that more than 76 million accounts watched The Witcher in its first month since release.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently tweeted that the anime was planned over a year ago. A press release reveals that the show shall ‘explore a powerful new threat facing the Continent.’ Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the new series will further take viewers into the world of the Witcher. The team on Nightmare of the Wolf includes Witcher producers Hissrich and Beau DeMayo.

Studio Mir, which is based in Seoul, is known for its work as the studio which animated most of the American TV series The Legend of Korra, the fourth season of The Boondocks, the Netflix series Voltron: Legendary Defender and Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
cartoons and animation
English cinema
television
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 5:42:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/a-witcher-anime-in-the-works-after-success-of-netflix-show/article30634588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY