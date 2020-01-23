A ‘Witcher’ anime in the works after success of Netflix show

After Netflix’s live-action Witcher series released to great success, the platform has now ordered a anime film on the same franchise from iconic Korean animation house Studio Mir. The streaming site announced recently that more than 76 million accounts watched The Witcher in its first month since release.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently tweeted that the anime was planned over a year ago. A press release reveals that the show shall ‘explore a powerful new threat facing the Continent.’ Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the new series will further take viewers into the world of the Witcher. The team on Nightmare of the Wolf includes Witcher producers Hissrich and Beau DeMayo.

Studio Mir, which is based in Seoul, is known for its work as the studio which animated most of the American TV series The Legend of Korra, the fourth season of The Boondocks, the Netflix series Voltron: Legendary Defender and Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale.