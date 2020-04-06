A virtual platform for début directors

Lohith H made his début with Mummy (2016) featuring Priyanka Upendra in the lead. The horror film, written and directed by him, went on to be a hit and also won the Karnataka State Award in the best editing category. His second film, Devaki, again a thriller with Priyanka and her daughter Aishwarya Upendra, won both audience and critical acclaim.

The film was also released in Telugu as Chinnari produced under KRK Productions and Lakshmi Venkateswara Movies. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music and lyrics were by Yogaraj Bhat.

When he looks back, Lohith recalls that finding a producer for Mummy was a herculean task. “Just finding a producer took me about a year and a half. I must have met at least 50 to 60 producers,” reveals the 26-year-old. “That is why Kishor Narasimha and I created an online platform called Friday Films, to showcase films by début directors.”

The aim, explains Lohith, is to help passionate filmmakers find a footing in the industry. Friday Films Production House was started two months ago and the team launched an online filmmaking contest on April 3.

“We are looking for five-minute horror films in any language,” says Lohith. Friday Films, will soon produce its first film, a remake of a Malayala film Helen. “The film will take off as soon as the lockdown is lifted. It will be directed by a début director, who has already been chosen.” Lohith adds that he has been approached by a huge production house for a film, which will be launched officially soon.

The online contest, Lohith says, is because of the lock-down, aspiring directors have been texting for job opportunities. “As I have trod the same path, I know it will be tough to take a complete newcomer to work with a trained unit. I feel, when they send their films, it will be clear as to what they think and how they portray characters on screen. Even when I met Priyanka and Upendra for Mummy, they both loved the story, but I was 24 years old and they were apprehensive how I would tell the story on screen. When they saw my teaser shots, they were convinced and gave me the go ahead.”

When most filmmakers choose comedy or a romance to mark their débuts, Lohith chose horror. Was he worried how the film would turn out and how the audience would react? “Horror is not my genre at all. I came into the industry at the age of 19 and wanted to make a gangster film. No one took me seriously, perhaps because of my age and also because I had no backing. Then I decided to make a heroine-centric film, in the horror genre and zeroed in on Priyanka.”

Check points

The film has to be in the horror genre.

Should be shot within your home on any camera or mobile with original music.

Last date to send in your entry is April 15.

Films can be mailed to fridayfilmsproductionhouse@gmail.com