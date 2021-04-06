A virtual boost to aspiring filmmakers

Two Bengaluru artistes, Aniruddh and Amrita Roy, have co-founded a platform that brings together aspiring actors, filmmakers and writers with OTT platforms hungry for content

Last year was a tough period for theatre artiste and short filmmaker Aniruddh Roy. “I was out of work and saw some of my close actor friends go into depression. We were one of the hard hit industries. That is when Amrita Roy and I joined hands to start a virtual platform for filmmakers called Greennote Films,” he says.

Amrita is an actor-model who has worked in short films. She has also directed the short film Within, and is currently directing a web series titled Stalked. Amrita has also worked as an assistant director for Dharma Productions. “We knew many filmmakers with great content and we also had contacts with various OTT platforms. So the mission of Greennote Films is to connect these two,” says Aniruddh, adding, “The aim is to create films with a difference.”

Besides Amritha’s Within (whose subject deals with mental health), which was produced by Greennote Films, the duo has financed other projects like Apagaman Neeti, Night Alone, and The Fourth Monkey.

“We also create advertisements and recently wrapped up the shooting and dubbing of Rakshith Shetty’s Kannada film 777 Charlie,” Aniruddh adds. Currently, they are also working on a crime-based web series for Flipkart Originals, which is produced by Sikhya Entertainment.

“Our platform is open to writers, directors, cinematographers, actors/artistes and technicians. Once people register through our platform, we present their content to various OTT platforms. We work in tandem with Amazon Prime, MX Player, Hungama TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Airtel Xstream, Vi Movies and Shorts TV International,” he says.

The best part, Aniruddh adds, is that “you do not have to pay to register. The reason being we too have gone through the pains of a struggle”.