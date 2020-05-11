HR Bhargava: ‘He was a genius in masking and trick photography’

Noted Kannada film cinematographer SV Srikanth passed away on May 8. Srikanth worked in over 70 films and is best known for his work in the epic Babruvahana, featuring Dr Rajkumar. Srikanth was instrumental in capturing Rajkumar in a double role in a single frame. Srikanth was known as a master trick photographer during an era when graphics were non existent.

Some of his other noted works include Bahadur Gandu, Ade Kannu, Na Ninna Bidalaare, Shravana Bantu, Edakallu Guddada Mele. Srikanth won the Karnataka State Award for cinematographer for Gejje Pooje and Upasane. His friend and colleague, director HR Bhargava, known for films such as Olavu Gelvau, Avala Hejje and Bhagyavantharu, recalls the man behind the camera...

“Srikanth lived in Madras. He was a good friend of another cinematographer, Rajaram. Srikanth used to work with Golden Studios. I am not sure if he formally trained in cinematography, but I know for sure that he gained immense experience and knowledge on the job. In the 1960s, Srikanth branched out as an independent cinematographer. A gentleman, Srikanth was always calm and patient. He worked with Puttanna Kanagal extensively — some considered it tough to work with Puttanna as he was a task master and a perfectionist.

While he produced a few films with Jayaram, Rajkumar’s co-brother, later on he focussed on cinematography. When we worked together I would pick him up from his house and we would drive down together to the studios. I still remember his work in Húnsur Krishnamuthy’s Babruvahana. I was an associate director then and we worked together for the entire film. Those days there were no graphics. Srikanth shot everything on his camera, be it triple masking or using five masks. Everything that you saw on screen was created by Srikanth on his camera. He was a genius in this and also trick photography.

After years of success, he slowly withdrew, because of his age. Soon he stopped working completely. Í have never heard him criticise others nor was he ever criticised and he never refused any work asked of him. Though he will be missed deeply, his work will continue to live on.”