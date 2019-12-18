For the love of cinema, from Kabul

Hezbullah Sultany is one of the members of the team from Afghanistan that was in Hyderabad last week for the Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop. The team uses an afternoon tea break to talk to MetroPlus before they head back to class. Posters of yesteryear Telugu and Tamil films featuring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, N T Rama Rao, Savitri, Saroja Devi, Sivaji Ganesan, M G Ramachandran and others have decked up the Annapurna Studios. The Afghan team knows that India has a thriving film culture, but is more familiar with Hindi cinema.

“My father is a big fan of Dharmendra and Hema Malini; he asked me to get him a postcard of Hema Malini,” says Hezbullah. He himself is a fan of Sanjay Dutt and declares proudly that he watched Munna Bhai MBBS “more than 10 times”. Hezbullah is a filmmaker and works at the Afghan Film Institute.

The Afghan team includes Tamanna Faqirzada, manager, arts programme, at British Council Kabul; Maryam Faqiri who works with the Afghan Film Institute; Fazel Jamil Hashimi who works at the Presidential Palace’s Film Archive Department, and others. Supported by British Council Kabul, they were here to learn all they could about film repair, restoration and archiving, and apply those learnings back home.

“We (Afghanistan) are still not entirely at peace,” says Tamanna, while talking about the revival of cinema in the post-Taliban era. The country’s film archive section at the Presidential Palace, Kabul, had the threat of Taliban breaking in and destroying old film negatives and prints.

Fazel Jamil Hashimi who now works in that archival department and Hezbullah recall stories they’ve heard from archivists who were working in the department during the Taliban regime. “Even among the Taliban, there was someone interested in art and culture and he tipped off the department about [the possibility of] raid. The staff built a false wall behind which they hid all the important film negatives and prints. Only a few not-so-important films were left for Taliban to burn,” the duo shares.

The archives were significant because the pre-Taliban era films reflected the freedom of movement, of education, of life, enjoyed by both men and women of Afghanistan.

Tamanna talks about the state of women in the different periods of Afghan history, “During the Taliban regime women were confined to homes with no access to schools and colleges. Today women are back, leading from the forefront as film directors and producers, businesswomen, cinematographers, photographers and journalists. Women suffered a lot and stood bravely against everything.”

Hezbullah talks about the revival of Afghan cinema in the last few years: “We have popular cinema, art cinema and documentaries. We’ve had some good films of late and some of them have been made by women,” he says and mentions Love & Friendship (2016), A Thousand Girls Like Me (2018) and The Orphanage (2019).

How exactly does attending this workshop by The Film Foundation and Film Heritage Foundation help the Afghan team? “We have all been attending classes pertaining to photo conservation, film repair and conservation, archiving strategies, and cataloguing metadata. It’s an opportunity for us to meet international archivists,” they concur.

Fazel Jamil adds, “A large number of archives of films and news reels at the Presidential Palace, Kabul, are in good condition and this workshop will help me and my team in Kabul to improve the work we are already doing. We are also in the process of digitising old films.”

When the team gathers for a photograph, any mention of Bollywood brings forth a smile. Tamanna says with a smile, “Bollywood is very popular; fans watch new Hindi films on the internet or any which way.”