‘A surreal 24 hours’: John Cena shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani-Radhika’s wedding ceremony

Cena said that he was grateful to the Ambani family for their warmth and hospitality, and that the event gave him the opportunity to tell Shah Rukh Khan the positive effect he has had on his life

Published - July 14, 2024 12:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with American actor and wrestler John Cena during the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan with American actor and wrestler John Cena during the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: -

American actor and pro wrestler John Cena shared a picture with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Posting the picture on his official social media handles, Cena said that he had a surreal time at the event and that he was “grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.”

John Cena, Yash, Mahesh Babu add glamour to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

He added the experience allowed him to tell Shah Rukh, “the positive effect he has had on my life.”

Cena arrived at the grand celebrations at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday. The WWE star, sporting a blue kurta and white pants, was seen posing for photographers at the red carpet, even striking his signature ‘You Can’t See Me’ pose.

Wrestler and actor John Cena upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Wrestler and actor John Cena upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Kim Kardashian says Anant-Radhika’s wedding to feature on ‘The Kardashians’

Notably, innumerable international guests have graced the wedding of Anant, youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, with childhood sweetheart Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Over the last few months, international sensations such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian have made their presence felt a the Ambani residence, which has transformed into a spectacle to make the joyous occasion.

The months-long celebrations are all set to continue today, July 14, with a grand wedding reception.

