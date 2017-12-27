A summer of first love

It’s rather unusual to start reading a book, stop midway, watch its cinematic adaptation and then complete the rest of it. But doing so with André Aciman’s novel Call Me By Your Name and its adaptation by Luca Guadagnino provided for a revelatory experience. It’s a question often asked – which one must we first consume: the novel or the film? While several works of literature set a high precedent for its adaptation, some films generate interest in the little-known books they are based on. Call Me By Your Name is an anomaly in both regards.

After receiving critical acclaim at film festivals around the world and three Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Call Me By Your Name has attracted strong Oscar buzz. In a year that saw several strong adaptations like Wonder, The Lost City of Z, Our Souls at Night and It, Call Me By Your Name managed to outshine, not just as a queer film but also as an adaptation.

Aciman’s book speaks incessantly and volubly, Guadagnino’s film is about silent romance. Set in an idyllic Italian small-town, the narrator of the book is 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), who is precocious yet self-doubting. Over a summer, he has a torrid and transformative affair with a 24-year-old American scholar, Oliver (Armie Hammer), a visiting student, who is being tutored by the teen’s father. In a first person account, the novel takes you through every thought that floods Elio’s mind – journeying from indifference to limerence to love. Through mental soliloquies, Elio obsessively shares his every desire and fantasy. At the centre of them all is Oliver, a man who we can seldom read, for, after all, we look at him through Elio’s eyes.

Translating from print

It’s always fascinating to observe how a filmmaker envisions a piece of literature that is deeply rooted in a character’s perspective. For a novel that is so loquacious and solely dependent on Elio’s words, Guadagnino’s interpretation is courageously stoic. In what could only be considered a brave move – and one that pays off tremendously – the filmmaker refrains from indulging in Elio’s mental monologues, thereby painting an entirely different picture of the same story.

Guadagnino’s Elio is reticent; Aciman’s Elio is anything but that. At the centre of a queer romance, especially the one involving a 17-year-old and a 24-year-old, is the anxious uncertainty of reciprocation. “Is it better to speak or to die?” asks Elio’s mother, quoting a German text, unaware of the turbulence brewing in her son’s mind. The movie replaces the teen’s raging inner conflict with indulgently long moments of silences, and his lustful gaze with lingering shots of a sun-kissed Oliver. While reading the book, I was so accustomed to Elio’s constant (over)analysis and conjectures, that I knew exactly what was going on in those moments of on-screen reticence. But midway into the film, from the point where I stopped reading, the resounding silence became almost unbearable, yet strangely rewarding – Guadagnino’s film suddenly turned me from an insider into an audience.

“We were, it finally dawned on me, the two shyest persons in the world,” reflects Elio, in Aciman’s novel. Guadagnino’s film perfectly embodies the boy’s observation. At a time when nothing is happening, everything is happening; when nothing is being said, everything is being said. In the rare moments that the film does speak, it picks the most evocative lines from the book, and the most powerful of them come from Elio’s progressive father, Professor Perlman. “I envy you,” he says to his grieving son, after Oliver returns to the States. “We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new.” It’s almost as if Aciman indulges us in our fantasies of seeing parents who not just reach out but also say the words we want to hear.

Rite of passage

Despite the liberal parenting – an antithesis of an otherwise conservative Italy – the sensuality and eroticism concentrated in Aciman’s work is diluted to a palatable level in Guadagnino’s adaptation. The film provides centre stage to mutual discovery, insecurities of youth, first love and the melancholy of loss, while sanitising the intimacy of a same-sex romance. Perhaps the intention is to reach out to a wider non-queer audience or to make it universally relatable, where “love is love”, with all its drudgery and broken dreams. Unlike Aciman’s sensuously detailed book, which employs the power of words, to invigorate the sight, taste, smell and textures of a naked human body, Guadagnino uses audio-visual strengths of cinema to bring out a bucolic Italy in all its pastoral and artistic glory.

The differences in the novel and the film is most stark in its endings. The novel goes beyond the protagonists’ separation to explore the intertwining destinies of the two men over the following decades, as opposed to the film which ends with an uncertain future as Oliver says his last goodbye. Guadagnino’s Elio cannot afford the luxury of hindsight as Aciman’s Elio does, thus intensifying his pain and longing. It could very well be a signal for a sequel and if Guadagnino’s statement during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival is anything to go by, we could expect a Richard Linklater-styled Before trilogy, set against the backdrop of a Silvio Berlusconi era in Italy. But that’s for the time to come. What we are left with for now is a heartbroken teen tearing up beside a fireplace, nursing an expected yet sudden loss, with no understanding of the future or how it takes only a summer of torrid affection to teach us love’s malleability.

