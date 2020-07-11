‘A Suitable Boy’ trailer: Mira Nair’s adaptation promises a stunning drama

A still from ‘A Suitable Boy’

11 July 2020 16:40 IST

The drama series starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and others is set to premiere on BBC One on July 26

The first trailer for BBC One’s television adaptation of A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair, has been released.

Filmmaker Nair collaborated with Les Misérables and War & Peace writer Andrew Davies, as well as author Vikram Seth for the drama series, that is set to premiere on BBC One on July 26.

The lead stars are Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated in a forbidden romance. The show marks Tabu’s reunion with Nair, 14 years after they worked together in The Namesake, which also starred Irrfan Khan.

Produced by Lookout Point, A Suitable Boy is a coming-of-age story of a university student, set in post-Independence India, and traces the story of four families in the country, while focusing on national political issues in the period before the first post-Independence national election of 1952.

The series also features other actors like Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Mahira Kakkar, Gagan Dev Riar, and Mikhail Sen among others.