A song from a composer’s heart

Chethan Naik will be releasing an independent single, ‘Oh Baby I Love You’ soon

Thirty-year-old composer, Chethan Naik, is an established singer in Kannada cinema. With songs such as ‘Sultan’, ‘Ho Jaane Do Aar Paar’ (KGF Chapter 1), ‘Avalakki Buwalakki’ (Chamak) and ‘Gangu Gangu’(Style King) to his credit, he is now set to release his first single.

Composed by Chethan, the song, ‘Oh Baby I Love You’, features Kishen Bilagali (Big Boss Kannada 7) and Sonika Gowda. The song is choreographed by Bhushan (who has also choreographed songs for Roberrt, featuring Darshan), with lyrics by Ashwin Kodange and Dr V Nagaendra Prasad.

“As the title suggests, it is a story of a boy and his girl. I made the video because I was touched by the lyrics,” says Chethan who has also produced the video.

The song will be released in the last week of March, says Chethan, an MBA graduate who came to Bengaluru in 2013 seeking a job. As he fulfilled his parents’ dreams by excelling in his studies, he also pursued his passion, music.

Chethan has been singing since his “schools days” and has also participated in a few reality shows (he is the winner of the Radio City Super Singer 2014). “I quit my job without informing my parents. It was only a year later did I inform them of my desire to pursue a career in music. They recovered from the shock as I was already getting work in the industry.”

Trained in Hindustani classical music in Shivamogga, by Shivamogga Venugopal and Devendra Kumar from Bengaluru, Chethan says the training created a foundation for his career as a composer.

Going forward, Chethan says he prefers to focus on singing, as it would give him the chance to work with different composers and understand their styles. “I will also compose singles during this time. Composing cannot be done just like that, one needs to be up to the mark, and it is a huge responsibility. It might even take my focus away from singing.”