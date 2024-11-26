ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ sequel may be on the horizon

Updated - November 26, 2024 10:46 am IST

The original film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Dev Patel making his breakthrough as Jamal

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Slumdog Millionaire’

A sequel to the Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire could soon become a reality, thanks to a new collaboration between Bridge7, the production banner founded by Swati Shetty and former CAA agent Grant Kessman, and the U.K.-based Celador, which co-produced the original film.

Released in 2008, the Danny Boyle-directed feature followed Jamal, a young man from the slums of Mumbai, as he competed on India’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Dev Patel making his breakthrough as Jamal. The movie also earned seven BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globes, and critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling, A.R. Rahman’s iconic score, and its exploration of resilience and destiny.

Shetty and Kessman, in their announcement, emphasized the universal appeal of Slumdog Millionaire. “Its narrative cuts across cultural and geographical lines and embodies the stories we love — ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences,” they stated.

Paul Smith, chairman of Celador International, expressed his excitement about the sequel, saying, “The next chapter of Jamal’s journey of discovery is about to unfold.”

Bridge7, based in Los Angeles, aims to produce “universal human stories featuring diverse characters and worlds.” Shetty, whose credits include Netflix’s Wedding Season and the Sundance-winning Umrika, brings decades of industry expertise to the project.

Although Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport recently acquired separate rights for a Slumdog Millionaire musical, the sequel will proceed independently under Bridge7.

