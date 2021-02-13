Movies

A single thread connects the twain

A still from Needle Park Baby.  

Fascinating are the parallels that one can sometimes draw between works by filmmakers from two different countries and cultural milieus. At the centre of both Uberto Pasolini’s Nowhere Special, set in Northern Ireland, and Pierre Monnard’s Needle Park Baby, set in Switzerland, is a single parent and the relationship with a young child, who both are set to lose.

But, beyond this, the dissimilarities between these films, screened in the World Cinema category at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala, are stark. In Nowhere Special, John (James Norton), a window cleaner suffering from a terminal illness has only a few more weeks to live, and is in search of a family who can adopt his four-year-old son Michael. In Needle Park Baby, 11-year-old Mia is struggling hard to make her drug addicted mother Sandrine come clean, but is nearing her breaking point.

Different longings

Both filmmakers go deeply into the relationship between the single parent and the child. While John is trying to gently make the child understand that he will not be around for long and is looking for the best possible family for his son, Sandrine keeps ignoring her daughter, as her only concern is the source of her next supply of heroin. At a point, she even sells her daughter’s little dog to buy some heroin. On the other hand, we see John seeing the world of the well-off through the windows he cleans, the mounds of toys gathered up in rooms, and yearns the same for his son.

A box for the future

Passolini and Monnard manage to move us without being over-dramatic. When the adoption agency suggests to John the idea of a memory box, so that his song could form a picture of his father when he grows up, he initially scoffs at it. But, later we see him packing sealed covers in a box, containing letters to be opened at each phase of Michael’s life. On top of the box, he puts the wiper he uses to clean windows, to give a complete picture of the father, who passes away young.

Child is the parent here

In Needle Park Baby, the young Mia, who is mature beyond her age due to her circumstances, is hopeful of her life turning around, every time her mother promises her to come clean of drugs. With every disappointment, she takes solace in music and an imaginary friend, and later in a gang of friends, all from troubled backgrounds. Here, Mia often takes the role of the parent, reprimanding her repeatedly for breaking promises and dragging her to safety whenever she gets into trouble. The single parents in both films lack a support system and are on their own, except for their interactions with the adoption agency and the social security officials.

Comments
Related Articles

Malayalam film ‘Yuvam’ is a dream come true for director Pinku Peter

Roshan Mathew on raising the bar as an actor

Shreya Ghoshal: ‘I am an ambassador of Indian music’

Dhruva Sarja: ‘I feel the pressure to live up to my uncle’s legacy’

Emraan Hashmi to play Salman Khan’s antagonist in third part of ‘Tiger’ franchise

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover team up for ‘Mr. and Mrs Smith’ series

‘Framing Britney Spears’ review: We know why the caged pop star sings

‘Live Telecast’ review: A mishmash of scenes that is soulless and emotionless

'Biriyaani' movie review: Potent jabs at the hyper-conservatism sweeping through religions

IFFK 2021: 'Godard Pala Yathrakal', a tribute to Jean-Luc Godard

‘Parris Jeyaraj’ movie review: Santhanam hits the sweet spot

Director Shankar’s next to have Ram Charan in the lead

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for thriller ‘Dobaaraa’

Berlinale 2021: Celine Sciamma’s ‘Petite Maman’, Daniel Bruhl’s directorial debut among Competition line-up

Tears in Leicester Square: In conversation with Parineeti Chopra and the team from 'The Girl on The Train'

New on Netflix this week: ‘I Care A Lot’, ‘The Crew’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’, ‘Life in a Year’ and more

‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ movie review: Teen trilogy winds down in predictable fashion

‘Kutty Story’ movie review: A peek into new worlds, but with little impact

How a wrongful arrest inspired Mohit Priyadarshi to make his debut film

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 7:28:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/a-single-thread-connects-the-twain/article33830671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY