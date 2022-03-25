A film on frisbee as a mixed gender sport

Vikas Baidger’s film, ‘The Spirit Circle’ documents the journey of ultimate frisbee players and their passion for the game

Vikas Baidger’s film, ‘The Spirit Circle’ documents the journey of ultimate frisbee players and their passion for the game

Vikas Baidger, a photograher-turned filmmaker, is also the brain behind Faces of Bengaluru, which documents Bengaluru city, its lifestyle and culture. He has come up with his second film, The Spirit Circle, which documents the sport of ultimate frisbee.

“In India, it is a mixed sport. That is what drew me to it, because as a child I could never imagine any group sport we played with girls. Even in schools, we were are made to sit and play separately,” explains Vikas. He adds that “the primary reason for making this film, was to get more people to play frisbee as a community. What impressed me was the community aspect that came with the game. Here, you live together, hang out together, play the sport together and also handle injuries together.”

A still from the film

He says that this particular sports also comes “with a lot of ownership from the players as there is no referee here and each one has to own up to their mistakes. Moreover, anyone aged 13 and above can play this sport”.

The film adapts an interview format, where Vikas follows the players and interviews them about their passion for the game. “Most of them are from Bengaluru and have played for India and have come in the top 10 and sometimes in the top five team”.

The film was shot in Bengaluru and a few brands came forward to sponsor and help them.

The Spirit Circle will be screened at Rangoli Metro Centre, MG Road, at 10.30 am, 11.45 am and 1 pm. Tickets will be available at in.explara.com