‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ review: An inventive sci-fi tale that’s full of charm

This is such a clever, funny, inventive movie! A sequel to Shaun the Sheep Movie, (2015), this stop-motion animation film has all the magic of the eponymous television show it is based on.

On Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun and his flock are up to their old tricks much to the irritation of the sheepdog, Bitzer, who is busy putting up notices banning the sheep from practically everything.

Farmer John and Bingo, his dog, run away from an alien ship leaving their French fries behind. Shaun follows a trail of pizza crusts to find the cutest little alien. With the Ministry of Alien Detections led by stern Agent Red (who saw aliens as a little girl and was laughed at for talking about them) hot on their heels, Shaun has to help the alien get home to her parents. In the meantime, Farmer is trying to cash in on the UFO craze by setting his farm as a UFO themed park: Farmageddon.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Director: Will Becher and Richard Phelan

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour, Rich Webber, Amalia Vitale, David Holt, Chris Morrell

Story line: Shaun and friends have to reunite a naughty alien with her parents

Run time: 87 minutes

The music composed by Tom Howe is lovely. ‘Lazy,’ the theme tune is performed by The Vaccines and Kylie Minogue, there is a remix of the series theme and an original song, ‘I Can’t Be My Old Self Forever’ by Jorja Smith.

Now we have become so inured to the standard issue animation films with bright and busy animation, the wise-cracking sidekick, swelling music and knowing references, that the smooth roundedness of Farmageddon’s stop-motion animation is breath taking. The fact that there are no dialogues and one does not miss them is indicative of the importance of silence in our life, as well as the ease of wordless communication.