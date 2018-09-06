A screen under the stars

Movie buffs who enjoy the community cinema experience have something to look forward to this weekend, as Pune-based open-air film screening company Lost The Plot is coming to Bengaluru for their first screening in the city. The company, which was started in 2014 by Nikita Naiknavare, has a dedicated venue to host open-air screenings in Pune, where it has organised over 600 events over the past few years.

Naiknavare says that the idea of pursuing this project occurred to her sometime in 2013, when she was studying law in London. Upon seeing how summertime saw people embrace old-school movies that evoked a tinge of nostalgia while exposed to the elements, she decided to try and give the concept a go back home in India. “I looked at affairs from a copyright perspective, analysed how film distribution works and launched the company in 2014, when we did a couple of screenings a month to measure the response. The intention has been to give people an opportunity to experience films in a different way; to revisit something they love in a different setting with new company."

Naiknavare realised early on that the distribution models adopted in India were few, and the non-theatrical model which covered screenings like the ones she organises was more prevalent in the West. She saw this is an opportunity and set up partnerships with distributors in London and Mumbai, besides tying up with smaller studios and production houses, and indie film labels, which gave Lost The Plot access to a large library of foreign content. “We usually screen Hollywood classics, independent films and world cinema. These movies appeal to a discerning urban audience, so the opportunity we had matched the audience we were targeting,” she says, explaining that access to local content was through the National Film Development Council and studios like Drishyam Films, as well as filmmakers who were open to trying alternative distribution models.

Beyond screening movies, Naiknavare says Lost The Plot is also an attempt to bridge the gap between the audience and the artiste. "We have hosted a few premieres with the cast and crew in attendance, and sometimes we also host directors to do Q and A sessions. As we expand, the idea is also to work with new venues and organise screenings, as it lets us have meaningful collaborations and understand the fabric of a city better. This year is about taking our experience to new venues outside Pune.”

In the four years that she has worked in the space, Naiknavare says there has been growth in the open-air community screening space. “It has not been quick growth, as there are issues like copyright awareness to deal with. But with companies like Netflix destroying traditional distribution models, the industry also has to think outside the box."

The screening in Bengaluru will also have fun trivia games, and food and beverage available, which Naiknavare says is a part of the experience. In future, she plans to build upon this by incorporating music and live theatrical performances as part of the experience. “This model is really about content curation, the experience you give the audience, and the community you build as a result.”

Lost The Plot's first event in Bengaluru will have screenings of There's Something About Mary and Speed. It will be held at The Farm House at Radha Hometel, Whitefield on September 8 at 5.30 pm. For details, visit www.losttheplot.in or call 99166 62656.