Curtains go up for another edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala

It is that time of the year when the crow pheasant soars high on the silver screen; the time when all roads lead to cinemas; the time when the city makes its annual rendezvous with world cinema; the time when the stars come down to earth and when every one is a cinephile and a film critic.

As the curtain goes up on the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the excitement is palpable and tangible in and around many of the enterprises, big and small, around one of the main venues of the festival, the theatre complex of Kairali-Sree-Nila. Commercial releases are put on hold for one week at the theatres participating in the IFFK. Colourful banners, festoons and posters come up on the premises along with makeshift canteens and festival offices. Tagore Theatre also sees a rush of delegates and participants at the media cell, festival office of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and screening centres.

Delegates waiting for entry into Tagore Theatre | Photo Credit: S Gopakumar

With more than 10,000 delegates and 1,000-plus officials, volunteers and guests from all over India and abroad, the streets around the screening centres are abuzz with festival fervour. More than 150 films will be screened in all during the seven days.

“I have been watching all the excitement and euphoria surrounding the festival for so many years now. It was interesting to see people from across the country and abroad turning up in our city. Although I don’t know anything about world cinema and have no clue about the films being shown at the festival, I liked being part of the festival,” Radhakrishnan smiles as he talks about the movie extravaganza happening in the capital city.

He has been running a no-frills thattu right opposite the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex at Thampanoor, which is a beehive of activity during the IFFK, for nearly two decades now. Many delegates stop at his place to have dosa, omelette and tea after the evening shows.

Celebrations galore

“The festival season begins each year with the IFFK and goes on to New Year. We are busy decorating the place to be in tune with the festivities,” says Suresh M Pillai, proprietor of Hotel Horizon, which has been associated with the festival since its inception. The faces of F & B manager Abhilash Radhakrishna and executive chef Anil Kumar light up when they talk about the seven-day festival. “For years, we have had participants, curators and international film programmers staying at the hotel. Some of them are regulars and we know their tastes. There is a flurry of activities with seminars, interviews and meetings happening all over the place. A couple of years ago, it was Korean director Kim ki Duk who was the cynosure of all eyes. He came in for lunch and there was a mini stampede to get selfies with him. We served him mixed grill, which he enjoyed a great deal,” they recall.

Guest appearance Aristo Suresh, the headload worker-turned-film star, says each film edition of IFFK is special to him. “Years ago, as a headload worker at Aristo Junction, I, along with my union members have unloaded materials for the IFFK at the theatre complex. I never dreamt I would act in a film that would be released in the same theatre. In those days, there was no Nila, only Kairali and Sree. In fact, in those days, there were occasions when some of us managed to sneak in to watch films of the IFFK. Later, I managed to buy a pass and see a film or two of the festival. Now, eventhough I have a foothold in cinema as a film star, I am still attached to Aristo Junction and the film festival. Although I may not be there 24x7, I plan to drop in at the complex to soak in the ambience of the festival.”

He adds that his ambition is to direct a film some day.

Ariya Nivas, bang opposite the Kairali-Sree-Nila complex, is another popular hangout of IFFK delegates and guests. One of the staff members of the hotel remarked how it was always interesting to watch the style mantra of student delegates and filmmakers who flock to the festival. “They sit on the steps leading to the restaurant and discuss each movie they have seen or are going to see. We get a ringside feel of the festival through their debates and conversations. All through the day, we have people streaming in for meals. It is only during the festival that we introduce bonda for tea,” says Ratheesh Kumar, front office manager of Ariya Nivas. He cherishes how they were able to catch up with Tamil director Vetrimaaran when he dropped in for a bite. Not only did they exchange pleasantries, they remember how he also patiently posed for photographs with the staff. “Moreover, we have guests who are regulars at the festival. Some of them bring us little gifts and eats,” he smiles.

The delegate kit for IFFK 2019 | Photo Credit: Sreejith R Kumar

The autorickshaw drivers also look forward to the festival. Earlier, they used to be put on “festival duty” to ferry the delegates to the theatres where the films are shown. Although that arrangement has been done away with this year, the drivers hope to cash in on the festival this time as well.

Jayakumar S who parks his auto at the stand in front of Kairali-Sree-Nila theatres, points out that last year’s edition of the IFFK was a toned-down affair in the event of the floods and the number of delegates too were less compared to earlier years because of the increase in the delegate fee.

“I remember one edition when the entire stretch was jam-packed with delegates. Over 30 autorickshaws from this stand were set aside to ferry the delegates,” says Jayakumar.

Another auto driver Biju VV, who is usually on night duty at the stand, adds that he has had only good experience during the festival days. “Foreigners also call us for a ride. Since we know which theatres are part of the film festival, we know where to drop them off,” Biju adds.

However, they have complaints as well. “Some of them are in an inebriated state and become unruly in front of the theatre. They climb on boundary walls or pick up fights along the road side. It wasn’t like this before,” Radhakrishnan says.

Aristo Suresh | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Complaints notwithstanding, owners of many diners in and around the main screening centres and those running small outlets admit that the seven days see a peak in sales and is bonanza time for all of them. Cooks and sales personnel manning the vans selling the ubiquitous ‘borotta and beef’ admit that they are rushed off their feet during the fete.

Every year, a rash of innovative protests, street theatre, folk songs, exhibition of photographs and impromptu poetry sessions enliven the festival venues.

So, along with delegates and participants feasting on world cinema, seminars and panel discussions, there are also many entrepreneurs celebrating the festival of films.