A reel view of crowd funding

29 January 2022 12:59 IST

Short film chronicles the tale of a youngster who decides to repay the kindness of strangers

Be it a calamity or medical emergency, crowdfunding is the new mantra to channel philanthropic contributions. But this boundless digital world is also one of scammers, leaving the patrons vulnerable to fraudulent fundraising campaigns.Sethuvinte Kanakkupusthakam, a 22-minute short film directed by Binoy Kottakkal, chronicles the heartwarming tale of Sethu, a youngster who decides to repay the kindness of strangers.

"I felt it was a socially relevant theme and we tried to present it in a different way. The thread was developed by our scenarist Sudhish Gopinath and the film tries to pass on a beautiful message. The feedback has been very good," says the director.

While the preview of the film was held simultaneously on two screens at Oscar Cinema in Sharjah, another show was held at Leena Theatre at Kottakal. The film had been screened at some major short film festivals in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Rameshwaram, and Kalakari.

"We also bagged many honours at these festivals, including the best film and best director," he adds. While Santosh Kailas, an expatriate living in Sharjah for the past 21 years, plays the title role, Kalamandalam Sruthi appears as his wife.

"Many NRIs transfer funds believing that the campaign is genuine and sometimes the money will never reach the right hands. As an expatriate I could easily relate to the subject," says Kailas.