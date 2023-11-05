HamberMenu
‘A Ranjith Cinema’ trailer: Asif Ali stars in an intriguing psychological thriller

Written and directed by debutant Nishanth Sattu, the Malayalam movie releases in theatres later this month

November 05, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asif Ali in a still from ‘A Ranjith Cinema’

Asif Ali in a still from ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie A Ranjith Cinema, starring Asif Ali, was released by the makers on Saturday. The film is written and directed by debutant Nishanth Sattu.

From the trailer, the film seems to be a psychological thriller about a young man’s fictional story coming to life to haunt him. The trailer does a great job at not revealing too much about the plot of the movie.

A Ranjith Cinema also stars Anson Paul, Saiju Kurup, Namitha Pramod, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jewel Mary, Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shobha Mohan among others. With music scored by Midhun Asokan, the film has cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan and Kunjunny S Kumar and editing by Manoj CS.

Produced by Nishad Peechi and Babu Joseph Ambattu under their Luminous Film Factory banner, the film is set to release in theatres this November.

