A R Rahman wins HMMA for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:36 pm IST

An adaptation of Benyamin’s 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel, ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, follows the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer in Saudi Arabia

The Hindu Bureau

Music composer A R Rahman. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

A.R Rahman has won the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024 for the background score of AadujeevithamThe Goat Life in the Independent Film (Foreign Language) category. Director Blessy who received the award on Rahman’s behalf at the gala ceremony in Los Angeles shared the news with The Hindu

A.R. Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage

The HMMA Awards are considered a bellwether award for the Oscars. Earlier this week, Blessy told The Hindu that he was holding screenings in the US to make a bid for the Academy Awards in the general category.

“I truly believe Rahman has woven magic with both the songs and the background score. The BGM alone captures the character’s struggle, the raw emotion of their fight for survival in the desert. In a way, the score itself tells its own story, mirroring the depth of the character’s emotions,” he had said.

In a strong field, Rahman was competing against Segun Akinola for Girl You Know It’s True, Arli Liberman and Tiki Taane for Ka Wahawhai Tonu, Hao-Ting Shih and Tae-Young Yu for Mongrels, Karzan Mahmood for The Seed of the Sacred Fig and Sandro Morales-Santoro for The Shadow of The Sun for the jury’s nod.

Also read |Director Blessy interview: On Oscar bid for ‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ and AR Rahman’s magic

An adaptation of Benyamin’s 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel, the Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer in Saudi Arabia. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jimmy Jean Louis, K.R. Gokul and Amala Paul.

