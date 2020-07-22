A. R Rahman releases ‘Dil Bechara’ musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Composer A.R. Rahman, who is the music director of the upcoming film Dil Bechara, has released a musical tribute — a montage of all his songs for the movie — to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Almost a virtual audio launch of sorts in the wake of the pandemic, Rahman and several of his singers from the soundtrack of the album, such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Hriday Gattani among others feature in the video.

“The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to me. The nine tracks I’ve composed for the film have a whole new meaning and life now. May the Almighty give us hope and strength to brave these times. Dil Bechara is dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput,” says Rahman at the beginning of the video, that is interspersed with clips from the film and the singers performing the tracks in their respective homes.

Rahman also performs the title song in his studio in Chennai, and is accompanied by daughter Raheema Rahman, son AR Ameen and upcoming talent Hiral Viradia for the track.

Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.