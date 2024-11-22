 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

A R Rahman on HMMA award for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’: The film is a labour of love

A R Rahman won the Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024 for the background score of ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’ in the Independent Film category

Published - November 22, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Music composer A R Rahman.

Music composer A R Rahman. | Photo Credit: Twitter

After winning the HMMA 2024 for his music in Aadjujeevitham: The Goat Life,composer A R Rahman said it “is an incredible honour” to win the award. Rahman won the Hollywood Music Media Awards 2024 for the background score for the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life in the Independent Film Category.

A.R. Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage

“It’s an incredible honour to receive the best score for a foreign language film for my work in The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards,” Rahman said in a video.

“This project is a labour of love and I share this moment with my amazing team and technicians, starring from director Blessy, and everyone who believed in this project. To my fans and well wishers worldwide, thank you for your unwavering love and inspiration,” he added.

Meanwhile, the HMMA award came a day after Rahman and wife Saira Bhanu split after a marriage of 29 years. Saira announced the decision with a statement, saying the decision was taken after emotional strain in their relationship. Rahman took to social media to express his thoughts on the separation.

ALSO READ:Director Blessy interview: On Oscar bid for ‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ and AR Rahman’s magic

“To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” he wrote. Rahman and Saira have three children: Khateeja, Raheema and Ameen.

Published - November 22, 2024 12:55 pm IST

