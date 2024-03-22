GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A R Rahman and Prabhu Deva reunite for a film after 25 years

Touted to be a dance musical, the film will be directed by Manoj NS, founder and CEO of Behindwoods

March 22, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of #arrpd6, the project involving Prabhu Deva and A R Rahman.

First-look poster of #arrpd6, the project involving Prabhu Deva and A R Rahman. | Photo Credit: @behindwoods/X

Popular Action choreographer-actor and Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman are reuniting for a project after 25 years. The duo will work for a film to be directed by Manoj NS, founder and CEO of Behindwoods.

Watch | AR Rahman: ‘I asked Kamal Haasan to make a Hollywood film, just for the heck of it’

The film is Behindwood’s first feature film production. The film is touted to be a dance musical. “The director’s unique vision is to make the theaters the happiest place for two hours, by celebrating music, dance, comedy and visuals. There will be no blood, gore or violence in any form in the movie. We are confident it will be a landmark movie in Indian cinema history,” said the film team in a release.

A R Rahman said, “A particular idea had been on my mind for quite some time, but I had set it aside. However, this project rediscovered it and captured my attention once again.” Talking about the project, Prabhu Deva said, “Excited to once again partner with the music dynamite that inspired choreographers.”

ALSO READ:Prabhu Deva’s next to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu

“The project aims to celebrate two iconic talents India has ever seen,” said director Manoj. The movie has Yogi Babu and Malayalam actors Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in important roles. Tentatively titled #arrpd6, the film is the six project involving A R Rahman and Prabhudeva. The movie will go on floors in May this year and is slated for a Pan-India release in 2025.

