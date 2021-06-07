‘A Quiet Place 3’ next up, set to release in March 2023

A still from ‘A Quiet Place’

Paramount Pictures is developing a third film in the horror-thriller franchise “A Quiet Place”.

According to Variety, “Mud” director Jeff Nichols will be helming and writing the new film based on an idea by John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the first two movies.

The third part is in early development and is being billed as as a spin-off broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing the project, with Allyson Seeger executive producing.

“A Quiet Place Part II”, which opened in the US on May 31, stars Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Millicent Simonds.

It sees the Abbot family, who were terrorised by creatures hunting by sound in 2018’s original film, venturing into the post-apocalyptic outside world where they realise that the creatures were just one of the threats awaiting them.