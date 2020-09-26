‘A privilege to act for his voice’: Actor Mohan on SPB

CHENNAI

26 September 2020 11:24 IST

“Today is a black day for the music world. It is unbelievable to think that he is no more,” said actor, producer and director Mohan.

As an actor, Mohan starred in several songs which were sung by singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam which went on to become massive hits. From Ilaiya Nilaa in Payanangal Mudivadhillai to Mandram Vandha and Nilaave Vaa in Mouna Raagam, SPB’s hits for Mohan were many and they are celebrated till date.

“When I was in school, there was only a radio. SPB’s voice was something we used to stand and listen to. In college, I had friends who used to speak different languages and in the movies we saw, there always were beautiful songs he had sung,” said the actor, about SPB.

Calling him an “extraordinary singer with whom everyone could connect”, Mohan said that he was happy to have had the privilege to act in his voice. “It was an honour,” he said.

“How many generations he has sung for... He was a complete singer! Whatever song it was, he would give it absolute perfection. He was a genius and an extraordinary human being,” he said.

The actor said that the singer was a wonderful person with an extraordinary sense of humour as well.