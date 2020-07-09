‘A platform to exchange ideas’: U-Turn director Pawan Kumar on his new film club

09 July 2020 12:46 IST

Pawan’s Filmmakers United Club, started in June, already has 30 filmmakers including Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vasanthabalan

When Pawan Kumar launched Filmmakers United Club (FUC) on June 1, one thought it was a rebellious movement like the group that spearheaded the French New Wave cinema. The group’s major figures — François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard among others — abhorred the mainstream films of the 50s in France and reinvented cinema there. Pawan’s online film club, too, comprises directors who have mostly stayed away from the conventions of commercial movies. And, Pawan had published a small note during the launch, mentioning Tyler Durden from Fight Club.

It said, “We are tired of the ones who tell us, what we should write, what we should direct, what we should release. An alternate was long due. F.U.C is that alternate. This club is a truly independent platform. Governed by a few rules to get in and then it’s up to the fighter.. I mean the filmmaker and the audience. 2020 we all hit rock bottom.. and in Mr. Tyler’s words… The only way now is UP.”

Pawan, however, laughs off the idea of rebellion. He clarifies that FUC isn’t a filmmakers’ version of Fight Club (no rule forbids a member talking about it). “The idea is not to celebrate one type of cinema over the other. Because it’s all subjective in the end.”

“Initially, the idea was to make a digital streaming platform for filmmakers to make the kind of content they want to make. But that seemed unfeasible. That’s when I remembered a visit to BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) in London.” Pawan felt he could create a group similar to the independent organisation that supports films in the UK.

For filmmakers, FUC is a platform to exchange ideas with their peers and interact with the audience. Film enthusiasts and aspiring directors can learn the various aspects of filmmaking.

Promising start

Pawan didn’t want to restrict the club to Kannada filmmakers. “When I’d shared the idea with friends who work in other languages, they seemed excited. So, I wanted to include them as well.” Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam), Vasanthabalan (Tamil), Nandini Reddy (Telugu) are among the 30 filmmakers in the club. But irrespective of name, experience and success, a filmmaker can join the club only after 70% of the existing members vote in favour of him or her. “We wanted a democratic process in place,” explains Pawan, “We thought filmmakers needed a club like this as much as the club needs filmmakers.”

The directors meet every Sunday via Zoom to discuss how to create projects during the lockdown and the club’s programs. “Our newsfeed has been quite active, too. We have published over 100 articles already. And, we have been discussing various topics on our YouTube channel as well.”

Future of the club

Ever since the lockdown on March 25, Pawan has been busy. Before FUC, he started a podcast and a website to help Kannada film industry’s daily-wagers. He created the FUC website from scratch despite his limited knowledge of tech. “I had to learn everything on the go — how to get the domain name registered, how to get things installed on the site, etc.” However, it took him just four days to launch the site. One of the reasons he didn’t invest big on the site was because, “I didn’t know if a considerable number of filmmakers would sign up for this.”

But within the first month, the club has added 30 members. Pawan hopes to 30 more in the next two months. “It’s a good mix. Out of 30, more than 11 have made around eight or nine feature films. And, some people are relatively new. So, we get different, interesting perspectives during our meetings.”

The club, Pawan reckons, will result in more collaborations — even across languages. Twenty-one of the 30 filmmakers are already brainstorming on a project they can mount despite the lockdown’s limitations.

He also promises more changes to the site. “Right now, the audience can just watch and learn. But the plan is to make it more interactive. It can be a subscription-based model, where they probably get to choose the collaborations they’d like to see among other things.”

For now, however, Pawan’s pleased with starting the club. “Very rarely do filmmakers here come together. The club is still at a basic stage. But once it gets going, we will hopefully be able to fund, collaborate and make the kind of content that we want to put out.”