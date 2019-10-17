International Film Festival of India completes 50 years

International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which came into place in an effort to provide a window of opportunities for filmmakers across the globe, has completed 50 years. IFFI is often seen as the Indian equivalent of coveted festivals like Cannes and Berlin.

To commemorate its golden jubilee year, an industry meet-and-greet event was organised on Wednesday. The informal event, hosted by Ravi Kottarakara, secretary of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, brought togetherindustry veterans from South Indian cinema, in a bid to celebrate IFFI.

Festival director Chaitanya Prasad shared nuggets of information about the outline of the festival. “It is going to be a spectacle of sorts in terms of cinema-viewing experience. Masters from Indian cinema and world cinema will register their presence at the festival,” he said, adding that IFFI has over 22 sections, covering a wide range of movies. Prasad said that programme directors have curated a package consisting of films that have completed 50 years of screening. “Films that were screened under the Indian Panorama Section from 1969 to 2019 will be shown to the audience. There are about 12 films in this category,” he added.

Over the years, a mirage of Tamil movies — from Thevar Magan, Thalapathy to the recent To Let — have represented at IFFI under the Indian Panorama section, starting with Sivaji Ganesan’s Andha Naal in 1954. Emphasising the importance of IFFI, producer Sathya Jyothi Thyagarajan recalled how he was forced to distribute his début production, Moondram Pirai, in some areas since there were no takers. “It was Mani Ratnam who introduced me to Balu Mahendra, who came up with this beautiful story. We approached Kamal Haasan and his response was an instinctive ‘yes’. In fact, Kamal was the one who called up Sridevi, asking her to take up this film,” he said, adding, “Moondram Pirai opened to rave reviews and great word of mouth. It proved them [distributors] wrong and became a blockbuster.”

This year, Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7, a solo-act movie which opened to much critical acclaim, has been selected to compete under the Indian Panorama. Parthiban said that he was “pregnant” with this idea for over 30 years. “In my 30th year in the industry, my film has been selected at IFFI. If you recognise this film, it will be a great morale booster for young filmmakers and Tamil cinema in general,” he said.

International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20-28. For details, visit: https://iffigoa.org