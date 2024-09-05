ADVERTISEMENT

‘A Minecraft Movie’ teaser: Jack Black reveals first look at Steve in live-action Minecraft adaptation

Published - September 05, 2024 11:59 am IST

The multiple award-winning videogame is a sandbox video game where players explore a blocky, procedurally generated world, gathering resources, crafting tools, and building structures to survive and create

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘A Minecraft Movie’ | Photo Credit: X/ @Minecraft

Warner Bros. has released a fresh teaser for A Minecraft Movie, offering us a glimpse into the highly anticipated film adaptation of the world’s best-selling video game. Set to The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour,” the teaser hints at an imaginative and adventure-filled journey in the world of Minecraft.

Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), A Minecraft Movie features a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa and Jack Black. The story follows four unlikely heroes – Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) – who are transported into the cubic wonderland of the Overworld. There, they must learn to navigate this strange, blocky environment and fend off threats like Piglins and Zombies to find their way home. Alongside them is Steve, a master crafter played by Jack Black, who helps them unlock their creative potential to survive.

The multiple award-winning videogame is a sandbox video game where players explore a blocky, procedurally generated world, gathering resources, crafting tools, and building structures to survive and create.

The film, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge, is produced by Roy Lee, Jon Berg, and others, and is set to hit theaters and IMAX on April 4, 2025, in North America, with an international release starting April 2.

