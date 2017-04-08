A mildly funny yawn-fest

Adding to the long list of Hollywood’s bank heist films is the latest Going in Style. But unlike the usual fare with a bunch of suave thieves, +we’ve got three old men attempting this steal.

The film has been directed by Zach Braff, who’s gallantly returned to the big screen after his previous disaster Wish I was Here in 2014. With his latest, Braff looks for inspiration at the 1979 film of the same name. But the Scrubs star’s film is not a remake like it’s being marketed.

The previous film, a caper had three elderly gents attempt to break their ennui with a slew of delinquent adventurous. Braff’s tale takes on the economic crisis where three friends are duped of their pension by the company they’ve loyally served for decades.

To avenge this injustice, Joe (Michael Caine) – who’s recently witnessed a bank robbery – convinces his buddies Al (Alan Arkin) and Willie (Morgan Freeman) to go down the same route. What follows then is the trio’s heist which involves befriending the sketchy Jesus (John Ortiz), getting fit and lots and lots of planning.

Braff’s Going in Style is entertaining but hardly memorable. For instance, one sequence that has the trio practice rob their local supermarket is genuinely funny. The film makes it a point to keep reminding the audience of the finite virtue of life and that living every day to the fullest is the key to happiness. Though, it does end up being a tad preachy, bordering on trite at times.

Casual sexism

Then there are the passing sexist aspects of the film. The three protagonists are watching a Bachelorette-like reality show on television when one character very casually calls the woman onscreen a walking venereal disease for having kissed all the contestants with tongue. Slut shaming much?

The film then makes it a point to have a romantic arc for one of the three protagonists. Heaven forbid, a heist film doesn’t see two characters conveniently get together. In this case, Annie (Ann-Margeret) plays the all-too familiar elderly woman who’s desperate to couple up. Talk about reinforcing stereotypes in 2017.

A boring heist

Even though we’re privy to the lives of all three protagonists, none of the characters are well fleshed-out. Going in Style ends up being a heist film that’s frantically trying to convince the audience to feel something … anything. It seems evident then that Braff was apprehensive to return behind the camera. Otherwise he’d have avoided the usual tried-and-tested tropes that fail in the case of this film.

Going in Style is a safe but a boring heist film with just a few strategically placed chuckle-inducers.