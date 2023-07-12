A killing in Punjab: How Netflix’s ‘Kohrra’ came to be

July 12, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

An American diner in Punjab. This image – succinct in its own absurdity – strikes us from Kohrra, a new procedural thriller streaming on Netflix from July 15. Co-created by Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok, NH10) and directed by Randeep Jha (Halahal), it follows two Punjab cops as they investigate the death of a young NRI in the countryside. The central mystery opens up a window onto all things Punjab: migration, feudal skirmishes, drugs, consumerism. A tying theme, Sharma points out, is love, transcending age, class, family and sexuality.

“Between two seasons of Pataal Lok, I was apprehensive about doing another investigative drama,” Sharma says. “I feared becoming a one-trick pony.” He was approached by writers Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia with the initial idea for Kohrra. Having co-written Udta Punjab with Abhishek Chaubey many years ago, Sharma knew the terrain, so it’s not the texture or mysteries of the plot that drew him in. “I was more interested in the interpersonal drama between the characters. At some point I realised, oh, we are doing a love story, or multiple love stories within a mystery.”

Suvinder Vicky (Meel Pathaar, Chauthi Koot) and Barun Sobti (Asur) play the leads in Kohrra, and find a warm buddy-cop chemistry. Sobti, the younger of the pair, had previously played an inspector in director Randeep Jha’s debut film Halahal (2020), another stark, slow-paced thriller. Even so, Jha wasn’t sure if Sobti could speak the raw, reliable Punjabi required in Kohrra (the series is in Punjabi, Hindi and English). “I wanted a strict non-Bollywood casting,” Jha explains. “Sudip had suggested Barun’s name to our casting director Nikita Grover. When we spoke to Barun we discovered he knows Punjabi really well.”

The series was shot in and around Ludhiana. The makers were parked there for five months, trying to see Punjab from the eyes of the local population. While recceing for a primary character’s house, news arrived of a sportsperson’s brutal murder in a nearby hamlet. “It’s a grim reality there... of sportspersons being used as muscle,” Jha says. A more famous murder - of legendary rapper and controversial folk hero Sidhu Moose Wala - unfolded in Punjab’s Mansa district while the crew was stationed in London for a small schedule. “The Goras (Brits) were looking at us wondering who had died,” Sharma recalls. “More than the narcotic scene, the gangland scene of Punjab has really come up in the last ten years.”

Moose Wala’s songs -though they would have chimed well with the show’s setting and themes - aren’t featured in Kohrra. Instead, Sharma turned to the tracks of his compeer and sometime producer Wazir Patar. “I discovered Wazir Patar’s music when I started writing Kohraa. There was something new yet so rooted and authentic about it. Its texture became the inspiration for the soundscape of the show.” Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar (Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya, Paatal Lok) composed the background music.

Two of the narrative threads in Kohrra revolve around land inheritance, a common concern of Punjabi society. Though a small state by size, Punjab has traditionally apportioned large parcels of land per family. “If a typical land holding in Uttar Pradesh is one acre, in Punjab it would be 10 acres,” Sharma says. With the breaking up of agricultural families into modern, nuclear units, the land is splintered into smaller and smaller holdings. For the generations that move away, land becomes a way of holding on to one’s traditions, one’s culture, the makers note. “Although Punjabis have the biggest NRI population in the country, I think the population in Punjab is more modern than a lot of the NRIs, because the NRIs are holding on much more strongly to their roots and traditional values,” Sharma adds. “It’s almost like India is still stuck in the 80s and 90s for them.”

Sharma, through his eight-year association with Clean Slate Filmz, has looked hard at the many fault lines in Indian society, be it patriarchy (NH10, Mai), caste and communal violence (Paatal Lok) or institutional apathy (Kohrra, all of the above). His yen for gritty, well-researched police procedurals positions him as a kind of Indian David Simon. (“He is one of my heroes,” Sharma says demurely of The Wire’s creator.) Pataal Lok (Prime Video) was one of the most critically-acclaimed shows of 2020, and also its most controversial. Since then - and further intimidated by the right-wing backlash to Tandav (2021) - streamers have steered clear of explicitly political content in India.

“The space for telling sociopolitical stories is dead,” Sharma, who is currently completing post-production on Pataal Lok season 2, concedes bluntly. “You cannot tell political stories anymore and that’s the honest truth. Personally, I find my work to be very political. And if I’m unable to explore that side through my art, it all feels pointless. It’s why I am doing a show like Kohrra, where I can at least explore the politics of love and human relationships. The idea is to channel it inward.”