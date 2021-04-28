A Kannada OTT platform to promote films from Karnakata

Called Katte, this platform will include Konkani and Tulu films along with music, theatre and games from every district of the state

Do we need yet another OTT platform? Yes, say the Jugaari Brothers — actors Arvinda and Avinash Diwakar. The duo, grandchildren of the late Kannada actor, Naramsimharaju, has launched Katte, an OTT platform. “This will promote all the dialects of Karnataka, besides, theatre, cinema, music, games and quizes,” explains Avinash, who is also a successful producer-director-

singer-composer.

“The bigger players in OTT do not understand the culture of Karnataka,” says Avinash. “When we did our research, we realised that we had enough content to put out there. Sometimes the person who heads the content division, is from a different region and looks for content that he can relate to. We were also told that the subject must have a huge social media presence. That is when we decided to do something to promote and present content for ourselves and our State, as we are losing our audience in Karnataka itself.”Besides Kannada, there will also be content in Tulu, Konkani, Havyaka Uttara Karnataka, and old Mysore region dialects.”

Another problem they saw was of most content being urban. “The districts, taluks, and villages are ignored. People end up watching dubbed shows and shows that are not in sync with local sentiments and culture. Katte will bridge that gap, as we will have many in-house productions that will highlight local stories.”

Katte means platform; the ‘ka’ stands for kathe, meaning story, and Kannada. To be launched in May, the app will be available on any device that can connect to the Internet.

The platform hopes to be a resource for little-seen actors and for directors too. “If a film fails to attract footfalls in the theatre, then it sinks into oblivion and no one outside Karnataka is interested in promoting them online. We will put up their films on Katte, so that they will be virtually available and accessible to all,” says Avinash, who is the Chief Operating Officer.

“There is a huge gap in the entertainment sector that needed to be filled. The long-felt need for an OTT platform that exclusively caters to the needs of Karnataka’s entertainment sector, that promotes local artistes will now stand fulfilled,” adds Arvinda, the Chief Operating Officer Katte Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Besides films and web series, bedtime stories, grandfather's tales, reality shows for children, music, Kannada stand up comedy, will all form a part of the repertoire. For instance, there is Katte Gulli Cricket is planned on the lines of IPL, but to promote local rappers and musicians, where six players from different districts will contest in gully cricket. "We have also started four centres across the State for actors and content creators to connect with us and work locally too. This way they need not travel all the way to Bengaluru," reveals Avinash.

As a tribute to their grandfather, the duo has planned a series of comedy shows. Next year they also hope to organise a comedy festival as a tribute.